Cinebench 2024 benchmarking software launches

In the ever-evolving world of digital technology, Maxon, a leading software developer, has recently announced the release of Cinebench 2024. This latest version of the industry-standard benchmarking software is set to revolutionize the way performance testing is conducted, offering more accurate and consistent results than ever before.

One of the most significant updates in Cinebench 2024 is the integration of the Redshift Rendering Engine. This engine, which is the default rendering engine for Cinema 4D, is renowned for its ability to deliver high-quality, realistic images. By incorporating Redshift into Cinebench 2024, Maxon has ensured that the software can provide a more precise evaluation of a system’s performance capabilities.

In a departure from previous versions, Cinebench 2024 uses the same render algorithms for both CPU and GPU implementations. This uniformity allows for a more balanced and unbiased assessment of a system’s performance, eliminating any discrepancies that may have arisen from using different algorithms.

Cinebench 2024

After a decade-long absence, GPU benchmarking makes a triumphant return in Cinebench 2024. This reintroduction provides users with valuable insights into both CPU and GPU capabilities, offering a comprehensive overview of a system’s performance.

Cinebench 2024 is designed to support a wider range of hardware configurations than its predecessors. It is compatible with x86/64 architecture (Intel/AMD) on Windows and macOS, Arm64 architecture on Apple silicon, and Snapdragon compute silicon on Windows. Furthermore, the software supports GPU performance evaluation on systems with compatible NVIDIA, AMD, and Apple graphics processors. This broad compatibility ensures that Cinebench 2024 can cater to a diverse range of systems, making it a versatile tool for performance testing.

Benchmarking software

The software also introduces a unified benchmarking scene for both CPU and GPU testing. This feature allows users to see the benefits of using Redshift GPU for rendering tasks, providing a clear comparison of CPU and GPU performance.

Cinebench 2024 boasts a revamped user interface that enhances the user experience. The new interface showcases the potential of the Redshift render engine, offering users a glimpse into the power and capabilities of this advanced rendering tool.

Under the hood, Cinebench 2024 includes several enhancements that cater to the demands of modern projects. These include a threefold increase in memory footprint and a six-fold rise in computational effort. These improvements ensure that the software can handle the complex requirements of today’s digital projects.

However, it’s important to note that scores from Cinebench 2024 cannot be directly compared to its predecessor, Cinebench R23. This is due to the incorporation of Redshift, a larger memory footprint, and more complex scenes. These changes have significantly altered the benchmarking process, making direct comparisons between the two versions impractical.

Cinebench 2024 is now available for download on the official Maxon website. This latest version of the benchmarking software promises to deliver more accurate and consistent performance testing, making it an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to evaluate the capabilities of their digital systems.

Source: Maxon



