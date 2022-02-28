Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock supports 8K and dual 4K displays

Belkin has this week launched its new Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock allowing you to connect your MacBook, Windows or other compatible device to extend its connectivity. Supporting resolutions of up to 8K with a single display or dual displays with 4K resolutions as well as triple display support available for select laptops.

The Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with Power Delivery 3.0 technology and capable of delivering up to 90W of power to your laptop or other connected devices. As well as providing data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock specifications:

Total bandwidth of 40 Gbps

HD video resolution support on multiple displays:

Single display video resolutions up to 8K @ 30 Hz Dual display video resolutions up to 4K @ 60 Hz Triple display with select laptop models

12 ports for power, data, and video: 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (1x Upstream, 1x Downstream) 2x HDMI 2.0 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Supports USB-C PD 3.0) 2x USB-A 3.1 2x USB-A 2.0 1x SD card 4.0 1x Gigabit Ethernet 1x 3.5 mm Audio Combo

Power Delivery (PD 3.0) up to 90 W for charging of connected devices

Includes 0.8M Thunderbolt 4 cable

USB4-compliant

“Create the ultimate workstation with our Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It has 12 ports to connect your MacBook or Windows laptop to multiple devices, video, ethernet, and power through a single Thunderbolt 4 cable. Get up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds—that’s 8x faster than USB 3.0.

Charge your laptop and other connected devices simultaneously with up to 90W of Power Delivery. Immerse yourself in a smoother and clearer visual experience with top-tier video resolutions on as many as three additional displays. Included Thunderbolt 4 cable is compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB4.”

Source : Belkin

