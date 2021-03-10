Beelink Expand X dock transforms your mobile into a desktop PC

Beelink has launched a new crowdfunding campaign for their Beelink Expand X dock capable of transforming your mobile device into a desktop PC. Prices are available from just $40 or £29 offering a 33% discount of the recommended retail price. Before goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during April 2021. The dock is available any variety of finishes including blue, silver, red and iron grey.

Connectivity on the dock includes : a HDMI output offering you 4K support, two USB Type-A ports for keyboards, mice, or other peripherals, a USB Type-C input for charging, a USB Type-C input for connecting a phone, tablet, or other input device and a micro USB port for connecting a PC. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the Beelink Expand X dock.

“Expand X is the first multifunctional gadget designed by Beelink. This is a special product of Beelink. Its emergence allows the mobile phone to be easily connected with the display, without any software, to achieve the screen projection effect, and can be connected with a keyboard, mouse, and gamepad to operate the mobile phone interface. There are many funny ways to use it.”

“Devices such as mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, Switch, Xbox, PS4, etc. can be connected with the display through Expand X for screen expansion, and all machines are used in the same way, easy and convenient. Expand X can break the limitations of the screen, all you need is a Type-c cable and an HDMI cable. Then you can enjoy it on the big screen.”

Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

