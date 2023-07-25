Beats Studio Pro reviewed (Video)

The new Beats Studio Pro headphones were made official last week, the headphones retail for $350 and they come with some great features and now we get to find out more details about the headphones.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at these new Beats headphones and we get to find out how they compare to the Apple AirPods Max which cost $200 more than the Beats headphones.

As both headphones are produced by Apple it is interesting to see how the Beats Studio Pro compares to Apple’s high-end headphones, obviously, the Beats headphones do not have the same features as AirPods Max, but they do come with a lot of Apple;’s technology inside.

At the touch of a button, two dynamic listening modes let you choose whether to keep the world out, or let it in. Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously monitors the noise around you in real- time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out. Easily switch to Transparency mode to let the sounds of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.

Beats Studio Pro delivers surround sound you can take anywhere. With dynamic head tracking, advanced built-in sensors create an interactive experience, so you can get lost in theater-like sound from your favorite content.

