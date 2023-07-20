Beats Studio Pro headphones unveiled

Beats has unveiled its latest over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro and they come with a range of features including Active Noise Cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio and Transparency modes, and more.

These new Beats over-ear headphones also come with Lossless Audi via USB-C and they will give you up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, you can see more information below.

Beats’ custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to its predecessor. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to. At the touch of a button, two dynamic listening modes let you choose whether to keep the world out, or let it in. Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously monitors the noise around you in real- time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out. Easily switch to Transparency mode to let the sounds of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.

You can find out more details about the new Beats Studio Pro headphones over at the Beats website at the link below, the headphones retail for $349.99 and come in a range of colors including black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone.

Source Beats



