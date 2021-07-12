MANMOWER pocket beard trimmer with 10 blades

but don’t want to carry around an electric beard trimmer or shaving gear, you may be interested in the MANMOWER. A manual beard trimmer that has been designed to last a lifetime and is small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack. The unique design even collect head trimmings allowing you to use it almost anywhere, its self sharpening and completely waterproof and features 10 surgical steel blades machined in the United Kingdom.

Each unit is hand assembled and offers a sustainable beard trimming experience constructed from stainless steel and aluminum and is now in its fourth generation, improving on the previous three designs which have been sold in over 65 countries. The beard trimmer mows your hair to grade 0 (3-1mm) and there is also a Barbarian sleeve upgrade allowing you to trim at grade 1 (6-3mm).

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $68 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MANMOWER campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the MANMOWER beard trimmer project review the promotional video below.

“You just roll across your face, and the 10 stainless steel blades scissor against an anodised aluminium inner. Trimming your hair comfortably, safely and neatly down to one of two different lengths, with zero hassle and maximum feelgood factor. Now you can also boost your mowing with a ‘moto’ mechanism, spinning the inner, as below, speeding cuts and maximising comfort. (Only available with the ‘motometro’ rewards).”

“The easiest to use mower with a glossy or satin stainless steel handle giving a pleasing massaging action in use, naturally turning the inner to improve cutting and fitting neatly in your hand. Self-contained and you can boost your trimming speed with a sprung ‘moto’ mechanism – faster trimming, and greater comfort on the favourite ergonomic metro handle.”

Source : Kickstarter

