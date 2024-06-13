be Quiet Dark Rock 5 Single-Tower CPU air cooler launching soon

be quiet!, a renowned German manufacturer of premium PC components, has unveiled its latest innovation in air cooling technology: the Dark Rock 5 CPU Cooler. This single-tower cooler is designed to deliver exceptional cooling performance while maintaining low noise levels, making it an ideal choice for various PC builds, including gaming rigs, workstations, and home office setups.

Dark Rock 5 Key Takeaways : Single-tower design for outstanding cooling performance

Low noise levels with Silent Wings 4 120 mm PWM fan

High compatibility with consumer motherboards and RAM-modules

Improved mounting system for easier installation

Optional second fan for enhanced performance

Special black coating with ceramic particles for optimal heat transfer

Compatible with liquid metal thermal grease

3-year manufacturer’s warranty

Outstanding Cooling Performance

The Dark Rock 5 CPU Cooler is engineered to provide superior cooling efficiency. It features six high-performance heat pipes connected to an asymmetrical heat sink, which includes additional cut-outs to ensure compatibility with high RAM and VRM coolers. The cooler is equipped with a Silent Wings 4 120 mm PWM fan that delivers optimal air pressure while operating at a virtually inaudible noise level of 29.8dB(A) at maximum speed. For users seeking even higher performance, an optional second fan can be installed on the exhaust side.

Innovative Design and Compatibility

The Dark Rock 5 features a sleek black design that not only looks elegant but also enhances its cooling capabilities. The special black coating with ceramic particles ensures perfect heat transfer. This cooler is designed to be compatible with high-end consumer motherboards and RAM-modules, making it a versatile choice for various PC builds. Additionally, the nickel-based heat plate allows for the use of liquid metal thermal grease, further improving its cooling efficiency.

Easy Installation

One of the standout features of the Dark Rock 5 is its improved mounting system. The pre-fixed mounting bridge and screws make the installation process straightforward and hassle-free. The magnetic mesh top cover provides easy access to the screws and neatly conceals the heat pipe ends, adding to the cooler’s aesthetic appeal.

Pricing and Availability

The Dark Rock 5 CPU Cooler is set to hit retail shelves on June 25. It will be available at a recommended retail price of $69.90/€69.90/£64.99. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their PC cooling system without breaking the bank.

For those interested in further enhancing their PC’s performance, be quiet! offers a range of other high-quality components, including power supplies, cases, and additional cooling solutions. Exploring these options can provide a comprehensive upgrade to your system, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

The Dark Rock 5 CPU Cooler by be quiet! is a top-tier choice for anyone looking to improve their PC’s cooling performance while maintaining low noise levels. Its innovative design, high compatibility, and easy installation make it a standout product in the market. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or a home office user, the Dark Rock 5 is sure to meet your cooling needs. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of CPU coolers :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals