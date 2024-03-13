Raspberry Pi 5 Argon THRML 60mm CPU radiator cooler

If you are searching for a way to easily cool your Raspberry Pi 5 mini PC down to more manageable levels when you are tinkering with it settings. You might be interested in the Argon THRML 60mm Radiator a new cooling solution for the Raspberry Pi 5, designed to manage the device’s temperature effectively. It is available in two color options, black and silver, and is priced at $20. The cooler features a 60mm fan, dual copper heat pipes, and is constructed with a significant amount of aluminum to dissipate heat efficiently. It is designed to be easy to install, using a spring-loaded system similar to those found in PC CPU coolers. The cooler includes thermal pads and paste for optimal thermal contact with the Raspberry Pi’s CPU and PMIC chip.

The Argon THRML 60mm Radiator is built with dual copper heat pipes. Copper is known for its excellent ability to conduct heat, which means it can move heat away from your Raspberry Pi 5 quickly. These pipes work with a 60mm fan that actively pushes hot air away, keeping the temperature down. The cooler’s aluminum body also plays a part in this process, as aluminum is another material that’s great at dissipating heat. All these components work together to prevent your Raspberry Pi 5 from overheating.

You’ll find that setting up the Argon THRML 60mm Radiator is a breeze. It uses a spring-loaded system that’s similar to what you might see in a traditional PC CPU cooler. The package comes with everything you need, including thermal pads and paste. These ensure that there’s a good connection between your Raspberry Pi’s CPU and PMIC chip and the cooler, which is essential for the heat to transfer effectively.

Raspberry Pi 5 Argon THRML 60mm Radiator

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Raspberry Pi 5 projects and accessories :

If you want to see just how well the Argon THRML 60mm Radiator works, you could try pushing your Raspberry Pi 5 even further. Overclock the CPU to 3 GHz and the GPU to 1 GHz, and see how the cooler handles it. You can compare how it performs with the fan turned on and off to get a sense of its active and passive cooling abilities. In tests like these, you’ll likely see that the radiator keeps the temperature lower than it would be otherwise, even when the Raspberry Pi 5 is working harder than usual.

So, if you’re in the market for a cooling solution for your Raspberry Pi 5, the Argon THRML 60mm Radiator is worth a look. It combines a powerful 60mm fan, efficient dual copper heat pipes, and a sturdy aluminum build. Plus, it’s easy to install. Whether you’re into overclocking or just want your Raspberry Pi 5 to run smoothly, this cooler is a strong option to consider.

Image Credit: ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals