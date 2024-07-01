Battery Test: Microsoft Surface 7 vs Apple M3 MacBook Pro

The team over at Phone Buff conducted a comprehensive two-day battery test, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, and the 2024 Apple M3 MacBook Pro, featuring the M3 Pro chip, the two laptops were put head-to-head to evaluate their battery efficiency and performance across various tasks. The test included web browsing, productivity workflows, video calls, standby mode, video streaming, and gaming to provide a thorough assessment of each laptop’s capabilities. The video below gives us a detailed look at how the two laptops performed, Let’s find out more details.

Price and Specifications Comparison

Both the Surface Laptop 7 and the MacBook Pro are priced at $2,000, offering high-end features and performance. The Surface Laptop 7 is equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, while the MacBook Pro features the M3 Pro chip. Additionally, the MacBook Pro features a 30% larger battery and a stunning mini LED display, enhancing its overall appeal.

Web Browsing Efficiency

During the web browsing test, the Surface Laptop 7 experienced a 24% battery drop, while the MacBook Pro saw a more efficient 16% drop. This indicates that the MacBook Pro is more energy-efficient when it comes to browsing the web, allowing users to spend more time surfing the internet without worrying about battery life.

Productivity Workflow Performance

In the productivity workflow test, which simulated typical work tasks, the Surface Laptop 7 demonstrated a 21% battery drop, while the MacBook Pro had a slightly higher 25% drop. This suggests that the Surface Laptop 7 is more efficient for productivity tasks, allowing users to work longer on a single charge.

Video Call Efficiency

Both laptops showed a consistent 6% battery drop during video calls, indicating that they offer similar efficiency when it comes to virtual meetings and video conferences. Users can expect reliable performance from either device during extended video calls without significant battery drain.

Standby Mode Efficiency

When left in standby mode, the MacBook Pro demonstrated a mere 2% battery drop, while the Surface Laptop 7 had a slightly higher 4% drop. This showcases the MacBook Pro’s superior efficiency in conserving battery life when not in active use, making it ideal for users who frequently leave their laptops in standby mode.

Video Streaming Performance

The Surface Laptop 7 showcased its strengths in video streaming, reducing the MacBook Pro’s lead to just 4%. This indicates that the Surface Laptop 7 is more efficient for streaming video content, providing users with longer viewing times without the need to recharge.

Gaming Performance and Battery Life

In the gaming test, the MacBook Pro delivered higher frame rates, ensuring a smoother gaming experience. However, this came at the cost of faster battery drain. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 7 offered lower frame rates but maintained a longer battery life during gaming sessions. This trade-off suggests that the Surface Laptop 7 is more efficient for gaming in terms of battery longevity, while the MacBook Pro prioritizes performance.

Overall Battery Life and Performance

Despite its smaller battery, the Surface Laptop 7, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, managed to outlast the MacBook Pro by 7 minutes in total battery life. The MacBook Pro’s faster battery depletion can be attributed to its higher performance in screen resolution, speakers, and GPU capabilities.

In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and the Apple M3 MacBook Pro offer distinct advantages in terms of battery efficiency and performance across various tasks. While the MacBook Pro excels in web browsing and standby efficiency, the Surface Laptop 7 demonstrates superior performance in productivity workflows, video streaming, and gaming battery life. Ultimately, the choice between these two laptops depends on the user’s priorities and specific needs.

Key takeaways from the battery test:

The MacBook Pro is more efficient in web browsing and standby mode The Surface Laptop 7 is more efficient in productivity tasks, video streaming, and gaming battery life Both laptops offer similar efficiency in video calls The Snapdragon X Elite chip in the Surface Laptop 7 demonstrates impressive efficiency despite its smaller battery The MacBook Pro offers a better overall experience but at the cost of faster battery depletion



Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



