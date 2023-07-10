Calf professional 3D VR180 camera 8K photographs and 6K live streaming video

Photographers and videographers looking for a professional 3D VR180 camera may be interested in Calf. Offering 8K photographs and 6K video resolutions and a field of view up to 185° as well as featuring dual premium wide-angle lenses and the ability to live stream at 50 frames per second at a resolution of 6K.

The camera comes complete with its own companion application and on a full charge is capable of recording up to 1.5 hours of footage. Early bird bargains are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $1499 or £1173 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing Calf Professional 6K 3D VR180 Camera – A New Era of VR Content Creation. Thanks to the dual 34mm customized Fisheye Lenses and two Sony CMOS sensors, it offers a wider viewing angle and can capture and replicate the real world like never before. Get ready to enter the dream world with breathtaking clarity and precision.”

Professional 3D VR180 camera

“Unlike most 360° 2D cameras equipped with small, which produce flat one-dimensional images and videos, Calf sets itself apart with its dual premium 34mm customized Fisheye Lenses. These lenses not only collect an abundant amount of light to ensure detailed footage but also replicate the human eye’s perspective, enabling a true-to-life depth in capturing the world.”

Assuming that the Calf funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Calf professional 3D VR180 camera project appraise the promotional video below.

“Packed with two CMOS frame sensors, Calf is able to capture stunning 180-degree 3D footage with exceptional detail and clarity. This allows you to relive your experiences in true-to-life depth and detail in every shot. Plus, with the ability to shoot in up to 8k photo resolution and 6K at 50fps video resolution, your images and videos will look incredibly sharp and professional.”

3D camera

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the professional 3D VR180 camera, jump over to the official Calf crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



