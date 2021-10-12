Battery Test: iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13 (Video)

We recently saw a battery life test of the iPhone 13 vs the 13 Pro and now we have a battery test of the iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 comes with a 3227 mAh battery, a 6.1 inch OLED display and the Apple A15 Bionic processor. The iPhone 13 Mini features a 2406 mAh battery, a 5.4 inch OLED display and the A15 Bionic.

The video below from PhoneBuff tests the iPhone 13 Mini vs iPhone 13 side by side, lets find out which handset has the best battery life.

As we can see from the video in the iPhone 13 lasted longer than the iPhone 13 Mini, this was exactly as expected as the iPhone 13 features a larger battery.

The iPhone 13 Mini lasted 8 hours and 30 minutes in the active tests and had a total time of 24 hours and 30 minutes. The iPhone 13 lasted a total of 9 hours and 42 minutes in the active test with a total time of 25 hours and 42 minutes. In the previous tests we saw that the 13 lasted 9 hours and 42 minutes and the 13 Pro latest 9 hours and 51 minutes.

Even though the iPhone 13 Mini has a smaller display, the difference in the size of the battery on the two handsets has a big impact in the overall battery life of the two devices.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals