Battery Test: Goggle Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Google recently launched its new Pixel 7 smartphone, the top model in the range is the Google Pixel 7 Pro and now we get to see how it performs next to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The video below tests the battery life of the Pixel 7 Pro next to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, both handsets come with processors designed in-house.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 5000 mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4323 mAh battery, let’s see who lasts the longest in the battery life tests.

As we can see from the video, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted longer than the Pixel 7 Pro, the iPhone had 21 percent battery life left when the Pixel shut down.

This gives the iPhone 14 Pro Max around 3 hours and 30 minutes extra of texting or around 4 hours of Instagram usage.

Apple seems to do well in these battery tests, even though they have a smaller battery in some of the tests like this one.

The Pixel 7 Pro lastest for 9 hours and 41 minutes in the active test and for a total of 25 hours and 41 minutes, and the iPhone latest for 11 hours and 44 minutes and a total time of 27 hours and 44 minutes. Both handsets share similar specifications, although Apple has a smaller battery, so on paper you would not expect it to last the longest out of the two handsets.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



