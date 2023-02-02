STELLEN DaVINCI 14-in-1 battery powered multitool set

Makers and hobbyists searching for a small portable battery powered multitool set might be interested in STELLEN DaVINCI. A compact multitool set offering 14 different tools capable of performing a wide variety of different processes. Offering a variety of tabletop tools including : Table Saw, Mini Lathe, Drill Press, Belt Sander, Disc Sander, Curve Cutter, and Trimmer, the DaVINCI is the essential tool for any workshop or DIY project. The project has launched by Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $150,000 with still 26 days remaining making sure the project jumps from concept into production.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $159 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Inspired by one of the most creative minds in history, the DaVINCI is powerful, portable and simple to use. You won’t believe how we crammed 14 tools and work surface into one genius toolbox! We want to make sure you never say, ‘I don’t have my tools with me’ ever again. That’s why we created DaVINCI, the ultimate toolbox with 14 power tools. With DaVINCI, you’re always ready to create a masterpiece.”

Powered multitool set

Stellen DaVINCI opens up a whole new world of creative possibilities! Transforming into an incredible variety of functional tools, the GENIUS Tool Box with the MASTER Handle and Work Surface allows creators to utilize the innovative tool technologies in more ways and enjoy convenience and mobility than ever before! You never know when you’re going to get hit by inspiration to make something. You also never know when you may need to fix something in your home.

With the assumption that the STELLEN DaVINCI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the STELLEN DaVINCI battery powered tool set project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the battery powered tool set, jump over to the official STELLEN DaVINCI crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

