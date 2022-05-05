TekGine compact portable battery powered tire inflator

TekGine is a compact portable 6,000 mAh battery powered tire inflator that can also be connected to your cars 12v cigarette lighter output if required. Designed to provide fast one minute inflation and featuring a 150 psi airflow creating 38 litres a minute and featuring four different inflation modes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $63 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“TekGine can realize 1-min fast inflation in daily inflation – 150PSI max pressure, the airflow of 38L/Min. What’s more, TekGine has an SOS function, incandescent fluorescent lamp, auto-stop function, 4 inflation modes, and 4 pressure units. It can meet all your inflation needs, such as car tires, motorcycles, bicycles, and various sports balls.”

If the TekGine campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the TekGine tire inflator project review the promotional video below.

“2 Power Supply Modes – 6000mAh battery power supply(Cordless Mode) and 12V cigarette lighter power supply(Corded Mode). You no longer have to worry about running out the battery! The car power supply provides you with a Plan B! The power supply will never stop! 6000mAh battery allows inflating 4 car tires from 0-35 PSI to full or inflating from 25-36 PSI about 12 times(daily car inflation need). It can completely deal with daily needs or emergencies!”

“With turbo design and power cylinder, TekGine provides the maximum pressure of 150 PSI and air flow of 38L/Min. Only need 5 mins to fully inflate a car tire (0-36PSI) or 1 min to refill a car tire in the daily situation (25-36PSI).”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the tire inflator, jump over to the official TekGine crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

