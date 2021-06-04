SupBank 25000mAh battery pack with 217W max output

If you are in the market for a small yet powerful pocket battery pack, the new SupBank 25000mAh power bank offering 217 watts of power may be worth more investigation. Equipped with dual USB-C power delivery ports offering 100 and 87 watts of power depending on your needs. The total maximum output of the three ports is 217W.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $89 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SupBank campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the SupBank battery pack project view the promotional video below.

“SupBank ultra-high capacity of 25000mAh Powerbank equipped with dual USB-C PD(100W & 87W Input / Output) & 30W USB-A QC 3.0 ports allowing for ultra-fast charging of MacBook Pro, iPad and iPhone all at the same time. Then, in spite of being super compact and lightweight, It a great everyday power companion anytime anywhere.

The total maximum output of the three ports is 217W. Thanks to its Dual PD-enabled USB-C ports and USB-A port, Supbank allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. Charge capable devices include laptops, tablets, cameras, cell phones, and other mobile devices. With these 3 powerful fast charging ports, SupBank allows you to plug in 3 devices at once, from smartphones to Tablets and Laptops to your Nintendo Switch.

With Dual 100W & 87W USB-C PD ports, SupBank can provide fast charging for two laptops at once. The 100W and 87W USB-C PD ports of SupBank enable it to charge 2 MacBook Pro 13″ (65W) at top speed. “

