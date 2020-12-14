Battery Life : iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Video)

We have seen a number of tests of the Phone 12 Pro Max v. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and now we have a battery life test on the two handsets.

The iPhone 12 Pro max is equipped with a 3687 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a lager 4,500 mAh battery, lets find out which one lasts the longest.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasts the longest out of the two handsets, the device comes with impressive battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lasted a total of 8 hrs and 55 minutes and the iPhone 12 Pro Max 10 hours and 20 minutes in the screen on test.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff

