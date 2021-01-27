Sockwa X10 outdoor footwear lets you “feel the ground”

Sockwa X10 are a new style of outdoor footwear designed to provide a minimalist shoe that allows you to feel the ground under your feet, yet keep you protected during your walk or run. The unique barefoot, minimalist shoe has already raised over $190,000 via kickstart thanks to over 2,500 backers with still 15 days remaining. Designed to be puncture resistant, breathable and flexible the outdoor shoes allow the 200,000 nerve endings, 107 ligaments, 33 joints, 26 bones and 19 muscles in your feet respond to the surface of the earth.

“One quarter of the bones and joints in your entire body are in your feet. That means your feet are meant to move, bend and flex. And we’re making sure they do exactly that. Sockwa X10 is bringing you the barefoot experience. With an ultra-thin, 3.5mm outsole, X10 lets you really feel the ground you’re walking on.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Sockwa X10 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Sockwa X10 outdoor footwear project checkout the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

