CTRL barebones mechanical keyboard $129 – 15% off

If you would like to build your very own mechanical keyboard but would like the tricky parts sorted, allowing you to concentrate on the fun part, selecting the switches you would like to install into which positions and the keycaps you would like to finish your custom keyboard with. You might be interested to know the CTRL barebones mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase price of just $129 offering a 15% saving off the recommended retail price of $150. The barebones keyboard is available in both black and space grey finishes.

Featuring in a solid aluminum frame with built-in switch plate the barebones keyboard provides everything you need to simply add your preferred switches and keycaps. The switch sockets on the CTRL feature light pipes that are optimized to deliver the most light possible through the keycaps. No matter what tone you want explains CTRL.

Barebones mechanical keyboard

“To put it simply, the CTRL mechanical keyboard has it all. Constructed with a solid aluminum frame with a built-in switch plate, it’s stable and fortified. And thanks to the Kaihua switch sockets, it allows you to change switches whenever you want with no soldering required. It’s also fully programmable via QMK, meaning you can assign macros or custom keybinds to every key if you like. With dual USB-C connectors, the CTRL is outfitted with the fastest available connections. Aesthetically, the CTRL impresses, too. Featuring customizable RGB backlighting and underlighting, it puts on a show in myriad colors; or you can set it to a single color for a more subtle look.”

“You’ll have your choice from millions of different colors for every single key. Feel free to program the lighting to cycle through the entire spectrum, or set it to a two-toned look to match your setup. Don’t worry about flickering, either: The backlighting displays at a super-high frame rate, so it’s clear as day even at night.”

If you are not sure which keyboard switch to use in your custom keyboard it might be worth investing in a keyboard switch tester which are available to purchase for around $50.

Source : CTRL





