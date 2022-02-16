Shuttle DS20 barebone fanless mini PC systems

Shuttle has introduced a new range of barebone fanless mini PC systems in the formal the DS20. Featuring a rugged 1.3-litre metal chassis and “exceptional connectivity“. In the form of 1× HDMI 2.0b, 1× DisplayPort 1.2, 1× VGA, 2× Gigabit Ethernet, WLAN-ready, 4G-ready, 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit), 4× USB 2.0, 1× COM

Internal storage is provided by two M.2 slots in the form of a single M.2-2280 and a single M.2-2230 slot. The mini PC systems can be equipped with Intel Core i3-10110U processors up to 4.10 GHz, 2 cores, 4 threads, 4 MB cache in speed. Supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and Intel UHD Graphics. The Shuttle XPC Barebone DS20U mini PC is priced at €296, DS20U3 €530, DS20U5 €647 and the DS20U7 priced at €778. All prices are excluding VAT and are now available from specialist retailers and authorised resellers.

“The DS20U-series is a fanless slim PC with a robust 1.3-litre metal chassis and exceptional connectivity. It supports two digital video outputs for UHD/4K displays and one tradi-tional D-Sub/VGA connector. The built-in Intel “Comet-Lake-U” processor provides ample performance for playback of 2160p/60 videos. Installation of components goes straight forward, as there is plenty of interior space for two memory modules, one 2.5″ drive and an M.2-2280 SSD card.”

Shuttle DS20 barebone fanless mini PC range :

DS20U: Celeron 5205U (1.9 GHz, 2 cores, 2 threads, 2 MB cache), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbit/s)

DS20U3: Core i3-10110U (up to 4.10 GHz, 2 cores, 4 threads, 4 MB cache), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit/s)

DS20U5: Core i5-10210U (up to 4.20 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 6 MB cache), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit/s)

DS20U7: Core i7-10510U (up to 4.90 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 8 MB cache), 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit/s)

“Optionally, an LTE module can be fitted in the 2,5″ bay using the WWN03 accessory. Thanks to its passive cooling, the system is virtually maintenance-free and is approved for 24/7 nonstop operation. It is big on performance, yet extremely energy-efficient. The Shuttle XPC slim Barebone DS20U series is an ideal platform for professional applications such as digital signage, POS, Kiosk, Thin Client, Office PC and Multimedia.”

Source : Shuttle

