If you enjoy cooking outside may be interested in a new next-generation charcoal grill called the Barbeall. The small compact yet very versatile grill allows you to boil, braise, roast, bake, fry, or grill your foods. Launched via Kickstarter the campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining. Featuring a smart fan control panel you can easily accelerate audio Excel 8 the charcoals combustion to produce the perfect amount of smoke to cook your food perfectly. A digital display allows you to quickly see your fan settings and internal temperatures making sure you don’t over cook or undercooked those important joints.

An evolution in charcoal grilling

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $159 or £118 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We all love cooking and entertaining outdoors, but gas or electric grills on the market are not only expensive, with complicated parts, but also lack of smoky flavors. On the other hand, conventional charcoal grills are bulky, skill-needed and cuscine style limited. That’s why we created Barbeall. It’s the ultimate for delivering a truly gourmet cookout. Its multi-layer design allows you to prepare any kind of food, from grilling, boiling, braising, baking, and more. No need to take all your cookers outside, just one Barbeall meets all your cookout needs. It costs less, is less complicated to operate, and delivers a much wider range of temperatures than gas or electric grills. Most importantly, it delivers superior flavor. And Barbeall’s ingenious engineering makes it simple to pack up and take camping or tailgating!”

With the assumption that the Barbeall crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Barbeall charcoal grill project review the promotional video below.

“Don’t be fooled by the Barbeall’s size. It packs a lot of punch in a compact form. The innovative multi-layer design lets you roast, bake, fry, grill, boil, and smoke practically any kind of food. In addition, you’ll be able to prepare a meal to feed 6-8 people with the large grilling surface. When you’re dressed up to take part in a barbeque party happily but see heavy smoke, you’ll definitely be annoyed. The smoke is caused by unburned charcoal and harmful to your health. So we designed 27 air jet holes in the charcoal box to inject oxygen into the flame through smart fan control panel system. This contributes to even mix of gases and improves charcoal combustion, thus produces much less smoke than conventional charcoal grills.”

“Barbeall’s innovative fan amplifies the heat by blowing air directly onto heated coals. This cooks food more quickly than a conventional BBQ and also eliminates the gag-inducing billows of smoke and saves charcoal consumption. The fan’s intensity has three adjustments for different grilling needs and can be powered by a battery or power bank via USB cable, whichever is most convenient.”

