Magic Fire Box compact campfire grill for outdoor cooking

The Magic Fire Box campfire is a portable outdoor cooking grill made from repurposed, renewable, and recycled materials. The fire lights quickly and extinguishes instantly and unlike other portable campfire designs the Magic Fire Box is refillable and robust while being safe and convenient for your outdoor adventures. Refills take the form of 10 pounds of wax and minimal wicking means the Magic Fire Box blazes can burn for over eight hours and provides plenty of heat to keep you warm on those cold nights.

The Magic Fire Box is constructed from repurposed surplus ammunition cans, offering a rugged, designed to be in the elements, and are equipped with airtight seal, making your Magic Fire Box waterproof when closed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $75 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Magic Fire Box campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Magic Fire Box Campfire grill project view the promotional video below.

“At less than a cubic foot, the Magic Fire Box can go with you wherever your journeys may take you. Not to mention it’s rugged AF and waterproof when closed. Unlike similar products, the Magic Fire Box is easily refillable. Fill it as you go with Magic Refuel Pucks or add on hours of burn time with Magic Refuel Bricks. The Magic Fire Box wick is made from 100% recycled and repurposed cardboard.”

“Our soy and beeswax blend is non-toxic and puts out very little smoke. No more black smoke choking and chasing you around the campfire! All of the materials in the Magic Fire Box are either repurposed or renewable. The Magic Fire Box is fueled by a blend of natural soy and beeswax. Both soy and beeswax are non-toxic and renewable. This wax blend has a safe low melting point but is idealized for a long clean burn time.”

“We’ve put a lot of thought, work, and experimentation into the Magic Fire Box to ensure that it is easy to refill and that it burns consistently from the top of the box down to the very bottom. All for the same price as doing it yourself.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Campfire grill, jump over to the official Magic Fire Box crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

