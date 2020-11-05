Bang & Olufsen Golden Collection launched

Bang & Olufsen has announced the launch of its new Golden Collection and a number of their products are now available in their new gold colourway. These devices are being laucnh to celebrate the company’s 95th birthday.

This includes devices like their Beosound Balance, Beoplay A9, the Beovision Harmony and many more devices.

The Golden Collection celebrates memories created with family and friends as we all spend more time home this year. From the modern design icon Beoplay A9 home speaker to the Danish audio company’s flagship active loudspeaker Beolab 90, the products in the collection are reimagined in colours and materials associated with warmth and lasting value: golden-hued aluminium, earth-toned textile, genuine lambskin, solid oak and Carrara marble.

“We love that our customers build emotional connections to Bang & Olufsen products, much like they do with a well- loved piece of furniture. Those connections become lasting memories. So not only does the Golden Collection celebrate our commitment to craftsmanship and longevity in design, it also celebrates our 95-year history of crafting memories together with our customers”, says Bang & Olufsen VP of Design Gavin Ivester.

You can find out more details about all of the new Bang & Olufsen Gold Collection over at their website at the link below, these devices will be available from the 17th of November.

Source Bang & Olufsen

