Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level portable wireless home speaker unveiled

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new portable wireless speaker which is designed to be used in your home, the Beosound Leve.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level can be placed flat on a table or hung on the wall, it is designed to be flexible and used in a number of ways.

With its slim shape and built-in recessed handle, portability is at the heart of Beosound Level. Whether standing upright in the kitchen, lying flat on a table or hanging gracefully on the wall, the speaker intelligently changes its tuning to deliver an exceptional music listening experience in any position, in any room. Bang & Olufsen is renowned for its long-lasting products, and with Beosound Level, the company is also introducing new solutions to fight technology obsolescence, enhance resource efficiency, and improve longevity.

You can find out more information about the new Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level over at B&O at the link below. It will come in a choice of Natural and Gold colors and prices will start at £1099.

Source B&O

