Easily backup your phone or tablet offline with the ORICO Backuper system

If you are searching for an easy way to backup your mobile devices whether it be your smartphone or tablet off-line. You may be interested in the very affordable ORICO Backuper system launched via Kickstarter this month. Simply insert the hard drive and connect your device, then using the companion smartphone application backup your sensitive documents without the need for cloud services.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $26 or £20. If the ORICO Backuper Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the ORICO Backuper project play the promotional video below.

“ORICO Backuper is the versatile portable auto-backup device with incredible connectivity and universal compatibility, which is your revolutionary way to transfer and back up photos, videos, music and documents from and to any of your smartphones. It is an indispensable companion for professional photographers/ videographers/ content creators, which you can take it wherever you want to go.”

“Backuper can be used in multi-scenario, provides you with real-time backup during travel, parties and work, thus releasing a large amount of space in your devices.Backuper is designed to be light and compact, which can perfectly fit your SSD, so that your SSD is no longer just serving the PC, it can also help to easily backup your phone / iPad.”

The ORICO Backuper can be fitted with the correct capacity hard drive for your smartphone or tablet data providing an easy and convenient way to backup multiple devices to different drives as required. The system is compatible with both Android and iOS and is capable of accepting hard drives up to 2 TB in size. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official ORICO Backuper crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

– One-touch Backup: Plug in the data cable and you can easily back up files to your hard disk or transfer disk files to your phone;

– Smart Backup: Featured with incremental recognition, which can automatically select unbacked files, thus improve backup efficiency;

– One-touch Delete: Support to delete the copied data on mobile devices with just single touch, and sort them automatically;

– Backuper APP:”iStore Pro” APP with intuitive user interface that makes it easy to access your storage contents of mobiles/ iPad/ laptops;

– 2TB Capacity: With up to 2TB massive capacity, now you can store as much as you want.

– 5Gbps: Up to 5Gbps theoretical transfer rate（for computers only）;

– Type-C: Type-C interface supports both data transfer and power supply;

– Wide Compatibility: Compatible with mainstream Android/ iOS/ Windows/ Mac/ Linux systems.

Source : Kickstarter

