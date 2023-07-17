Japanese design versatile gadget backpack launches via Kickstarter

DoubleWin has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for their versatile large capacity shockproof and waterproof backpack designed for both business and leisure. Providing a well-designed rucksack with plenty of pockets and storage and organisation features to help keep all your cables, gadgets and accessories handy.

Japanese design

Early bird bargains are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $112 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the standard retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Backpack features

“The new generation of urban “light” business attitude revolution, closer to the pioneering ideas of freedom and modernity. Let the new generation of young people continue to love what you love, despite the departure.”

“(Huizhou Light Planet Technology Co., LTD) was established in December 24, 2020, is a company engaged in the retail of photographic equipment, telescope retail, electronic products sales and other businesses. We insist on the concept of “explore infinity, inspire the explorer’s courage to explore”, innovate and create better products to bring customers a more satisfying experience.”

If the DoubleWin campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around .

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the versatile backpack, jump over to the official DoubleWin crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals