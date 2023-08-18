BAC Mono Supercar unveiled at Monterey Car Week (video)

BAC (Briggs Automotive Company) has unveiled its new Mono Supercar at Monterey Car Week, the car is a single-seater lightweight supercar that is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre engine that produces 311 horsepower (320 PS). Yopu can see more details on the car in the video below.

The development of the Mono has been guided by BAC’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ philosophy. It has been meticulously developed to form the core product offering from BAC while meeting demand for a single-seater supercar that is balanced in extremes.

“Mono is an authentic BAC supercar – it delivers the typical – yet not easily achievable – attributes that are part of the BAC DNA like high-performance, lightweight engineering, dynamic chassis, optimised suspension and an emotional design,” said Neill Briggs, co-founder and head of product development, BAC.

“Just as importantly, Mono also creates a connection to a new type of BAC driving experience, one that can seamlessly take to the road as easily as it can encounter the demands of on-track driving. In many ways, this new supercar is a homage to the original BAC Concept that we established over a decade ago, proving its fundamental longevity. The new Mono is a single-seater tour-de-force that has been engineered for balance but developed for extremes” added Neill.

At the heart of the new Mono is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre powertrain optimised to deliver the perfect amount of power and torque for a high-performance car that is agile and dynamic, both on-road and on-track. This translates to the powertrain, which revs to a rousing 8,000rpm, developing 320PS (311hp) and 313Nm (231 lb-ft) of torque.

You can find out more details about the new BAC Mono Supercar over at the Briggs Automotive Company at the link below, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Briggs Automotive Company



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals