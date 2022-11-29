Babylon comedy-drama film starring Brad Pit & Margot Robbie

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for its upcoming new film Babylon starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. Babylon will premier in theatre screens worldwide on December 23, 2022 and features a storyline set in 1920s Los Angeles. “Young Mexican American actor Manny Torres pursues a career in 1920s Hollywood, starting as an assistant.”

“Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. “

Babylon film release date

Babylon will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month from December 23, 2022 onwards.

“Justin Hurwitz, a frequent collaborator of Chazelle, composed the film’s score. Two tracks from the score, “Call Me Manny” and “Voodoo Mama,” were released digitally on November 10, 2022, the latter track being used to underscore the film’s trailer. “

As more trailers are released in the run-up to the films premier next month we will keep you up to speed as always.

