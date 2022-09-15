Babylon erotic comedy film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer this week for the upcoming new film starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. Babylon will be premiering in a select number of theatres on December 21, 2022 and will be released worldwide shortly afterwards on January 6, 2023. The new epic erotic period comedy-drama film has been written and directed by Damien Chazelle and is set in the 1920s, during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” or films with sound.

The storyline of Babylon follows a young Mexican American actor named Manny Torres who pursues a career in 1920s Hollywood, starting his adventure as an assistant. Brad Pitt plays a character modeled on actor and director John Gilbert the American actor, screenwriter and director who rose to fame during the silent film era and became a popular leading man known as “The Great Lover”.

“From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. “

Babylon film 2022

Source : Paramount Pictures



