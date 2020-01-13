AZIO keyboard and control knob inspired by retro cameras

The design of the unique AZIO Fokal Keyboard has been inspired by retro cameras and includes a camera lens inspired control knob that can be customised to provide quick access to a variety of features. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the wireless mechanical keyboard equipped with a multifunctional control knob plus 7 layers of customization.

“The camera Lens inspired Fokal Control Knob is a seven-way joystick knob that controls multimedia, lighting, joystick, and customizable command in one focalized control point. Centralized control of the Fokal Control Knob streamlined the complexity of multi-keys commands execution into an intuitive one-stop solution while creating a cleaner and classier keycap layout.”

“Utilizing only choice selected materials, we created a robust and durable body in supreme anodized aluminum and premium leather. Staying true to the opulent materials Azio is recognized for, the incredible anodized sheen and supple genuine leather instantly elevates any space. The Fokal Control Knob is a seven-way control knob. The top crown is a two ways infinite spin control for volume, light brightness, or any other two ways commands. The middle part has a press button for control mode change. Then the joystick is 360 degrees control with top button serves as select function.”

The AZIO Fokal Keyboar is now available to back via Indiegogo with earlybird pledges available offering a 25% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals