AxiomTek QuadView CAPA13R mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V-series CPU

AxiomTek has unveiled its new QuadView CAPA13R mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V-series processors, offering a a high-performance 3.5″ embedded board with quad display support. Powered by onboard AMD Ryzen Embedded V1807B/V1605B processor supported by AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics offering DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5, delivering powerful 3D and 4K graphics to the embedded devices.

CAPA13R offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and one M.2 key B slot for storage cards. One 260-pin SO-DIMM socket on the CAPA13R supports up to 16 GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory. The system has a +12V DC power input.

“The CAPA13R offers quad display capability through two HDMI, one DisplayPort and one LVDS interfaces. Its onboard CPU is attached on the rear side of the board, which can aid with heat dissipation and offers flexibility for easy system integration and minimum maintenance.”

The CAPA13R is equipped with two USB 3.1 Gen2, two USB 2.0, four GbE LAN, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, two HDMI, one DisplayPort, one LVDS, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, one HD audio, and an SMBus compatible with I2C.

“The new AMD RYZEN Embedded V1000 series is the best choice for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature, and offers the benefits of a smaller footprint,” said Michelle Mi, Product Manager of Embedded Board and Technology Business Unit at Axiomtek. “The CAPA13R has four GbE LAN ports to connect with industrial cameras for machine vision applications and four independent displays for graphics-oriented appreciations, like digital signage, gaming, infotainment, etc. Its scalability, optimized graphics and low profile design offers a high level of versatility to help system integrators drive their projects forward.”

Features of the Axiomtek CAPA13R inlcude:

– AMD RYZEN Embedded V1807B and V1605B processors

– One DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 16 GB of memory

– Four GbE LAN

– Two HDMI, one DisplayPort and one LVDS

– M.2 Key E (PCIe x1, USB 2.0)

– M.2 Key B (SATA default, PCIe x2 for option, USB 2.0)

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals