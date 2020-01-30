Awesome DIY digital clock constructed from 144 x 7 segment displays

Reddit user Krukerfluk has created an awesome DIY digital clock using 144 x seven segment displays combining them to create a larger LED display powered by an Arduino Nano. The small Arduino development board has been combined with an RTC module for timekeeping and 18 MAX7219 drivers to activate over a thousand (1,008) individual segments.

The project has now been published to the Hackaday.io website together with the files PCB Gerber files and schematics you need to create your very own.

“I’ve build an digital clock made out of 144 7 segment displays controlled by an arduino nano. The segments are controlled by 18 MAX7219 ic’s which can control up to 64 individual leds or 8 7 segment displays. The array has 144 displays made each up of 8 individual leds so the array has an total off 1008 leds you can control.”

Source: AB : Reddit : Hackaday.io

