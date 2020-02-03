Avast cybersecurity CEO Ondrej Vlcek posts apology for selling user data

Ironically cyber security company Avast respondsible for selling software and services to protect you its customers from malicious online companies, has been caught selling customer data to its subsidiary company Jumpshot. Although now the company is trying to make amends saying it will stop recording uses web data.

It was discovered last month that the company had been tracking selling on the web history of millions of its users. Apparently the data was anonymized but experts warned its specificity endangers customer privacy. Avast’s core mission is to keep its users safe online and to give users control over their privacy,’ said Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Avast in a statement.

“I’d like to take this opportunity and address the situation regarding Avast’s sale of user data through its subsidiary Jumpshot. Avast’s core mission is to keep people around the world safe and secure, and I realize the recent news about Jumpshot has hurt the feelings of many of you, and rightfully raised a number of questions – including the fundamental question of trust.”

“As CEO of Avast, I feel personally responsible and I would like to apologize to all concerned. Protecting people is Avast’s top priority and must be embedded in everything we do in our business and in our products. Anything to the contrary is unacceptable. For these reasons, I – together with our board of directors – have decided to terminate the Jumpshot data collection and wind down Jumpshot’s operations, with immediate effect.”

To view the full apology and explanation as to why the company was selling customer data, Jump over to the Avast Blog by following the link below.

Source : Avast

