How to Automate Vendor Approvals and Save Time with Power Automate

Efficient vendor onboarding is a critical component of maintaining seamless operations and making sure compliance within an organization. By using the capabilities of Microsoft Power Automate, you can design a streamlined workflow that integrates tools such as Microsoft Forms, Teams, SharePoint, and Excel. This approach not only reduces manual effort but also enhances transparency and accountability. Below, T-Minus365 explores how to implement an automated vendor onboarding system, detailing each step from request submission to approval and centralized documentation.

Automated Vendor Approvals

How the Workflow Operates

The vendor onboarding workflow begins with a Microsoft Form, where users submit their requests. These submissions are then routed through a structured approval process involving key stakeholders, such as the CFO, legal, and security teams. Notifications ensure that all parties remain informed, and approved requests are logged into a centralized inventory for future reference.

The workflow is composed of several key steps:

Submission of vendor onboarding requests via Microsoft Forms.

via Microsoft Forms. Routing approvals to stakeholders through Microsoft Teams.

to stakeholders through Microsoft Teams. Updating a SharePoint-hosted Excel sheet for centralized data management.

for centralized data management. Sending automated email notifications to stakeholders and requesters.

This structured process ensures that vendor onboarding is handled efficiently, with minimal room for errors or delays.

Automating the Approval Process

The approval process is designed to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Microsoft Power Automate allows you to configure sequential or multi-stage approvals, capturing comments and decisions at each step for accurate record-keeping. Notifications are sent throughout the process to ensure timely actions by all involved parties.

For instance:

A vendor request is submitted via Microsoft Forms.

Power Automate routes the request to the CFO for initial approval.

Once approved, the request is forwarded to the legal and security teams for further review.

Final approval triggers notifications and updates the central inventory.

This automated approach eliminates bottlenecks and ensures that all approvals are completed in a timely and organized manner.

Automating Vendor Onboarding Requests

Centralized Data Management with SharePoint and Excel

A centralized inventory is essential for maintaining consistency and simplifying audits. Approved vendor requests are stored in a SharePoint-hosted Excel sheet, which consolidates all relevant details, such as timestamps, approvers, and metadata. This centralized system ensures that data is easily accessible and well-organized.

The Excel sheet typically includes:

Vendor name and contact information for easy reference.

for easy reference. Approval timestamps for each stage of the process.

for each stage of the process. Comments from stakeholders to provide context for decisions.

to provide context for decisions. Metadata for compliance tracking and audit purposes.

By centralizing data in this way, organizations can enhance their compliance efforts and streamline future audits.

Automated Notifications for Transparency

To ensure transparency and keep all parties informed, Power Automate sends automated email notifications at critical stages of the process. These notifications are sent from shared mailboxes to centralize communication and improve reliability. Dynamic values from the submitted form can also be used to personalize these messages.

Examples of notifications include:

A confirmation email sent to the requester upon submission.

sent to the requester upon submission. Alerts to stakeholders when their approval is required.

when their approval is required. Notifications to the procurement team and IT support after final approval.

This notification system ensures that no step in the process is overlooked and that all stakeholders are aware of their responsibilities.

Prerequisites for Implementation

Before implementing the workflow, certain prerequisites must be addressed to ensure a smooth setup:

Map your existing approval workflows to identify areas that can benefit from automation.

to identify areas that can benefit from automation. Create a Microsoft Form tailored to your organization’s vendor onboarding requirements.

tailored to your organization’s vendor onboarding requirements. Set up a shared mailbox to centralize notifications and improve communication.

to centralize notifications and improve communication. Configure service account permissions for accessing SharePoint and Excel.

Addressing these prerequisites ensures that the workflow is built on a solid foundation and aligns with organizational needs.

Configuring the Workflow

Microsoft Power Automate provides a flexible platform for building and customizing workflows. The configuration process involves several key steps:

Defining triggers , such as form submissions, to initiate the workflow.

, such as form submissions, to initiate the workflow. Setting up actions , like routing approvals or sending notifications.

, like routing approvals or sending notifications. Applying conditions to manage multi-stage approvals and ensure proper routing.

to manage multi-stage approvals and ensure proper routing. Using dynamic values to personalize communication and improve user experience.

This customization ensures that the workflow aligns with your organization’s specific requirements and approval processes.

Best Practices for Effective Automation

To maximize the effectiveness of your automated vendor onboarding workflow, consider the following best practices:

Restrict form access to authorized users, such as managers or specific groups, to maintain data security.

to authorized users, such as managers or specific groups, to maintain data security. Use shared mailboxes and service accounts for consistent communication and improved reliability.

for consistent communication and improved reliability. Regularly review and update templates to align with evolving organizational policies and needs.

Adhering to these best practices ensures that your workflow remains efficient, secure, and adaptable to future changes.

Using Templates for Quick Setup

Microsoft Power Automate offers pre-built templates to simplify the setup process. These templates can be imported and customized to connect the required services, such as Forms, SharePoint, and shared mailboxes. By tailoring the workflow to your organization’s specific needs, you can accelerate the implementation process while maintaining alignment with your approval processes and data management policies.

