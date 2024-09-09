How to Set Up Super Low Power Mode on Your iPhone

Setting up a super low power mode on your iPhone can significantly extend your battery life, allowing you to use your device for longer periods without the need for frequent charging. The video below from Daniel About Tech will walk you through the process of using the Shortcuts app to automate various settings, ensuring your iPhone conserves power when the battery level drops below a critical threshold of 10%.

Getting Started with the Shortcuts App

To begin, you’ll need to download and install the Shortcuts app from the App Store if you haven’t already. The Shortcuts app is a powerful tool that allows you to create and manage automations on your iPhone, making it essential for setting up the super low power mode.

Once you have the Shortcuts app installed, open it and familiarize yourself with the interface. You’ll be using this app to create the necessary automations for your super low power mode setup.

Creating the Low Power Mode Automation

The first step in setting up super low power mode is to create an automation that activates when Low Power Mode is turned on. This automation will help reduce battery consumption by limiting connectivity and notifications. Here’s how to set it up:

Create a new automation in the Shortcuts app.

Set the trigger to activate when Low Power Mode is turned on.

Add actions to the automation to: Disable AirDrop : This prevents your iPhone from constantly scanning for nearby devices, saving battery life. Enable Do Not Disturb : Turning on Do Not Disturb mode reduces the number of notifications your iPhone receives, minimizing battery drain from constant screen wake-ups and vibrations. Turn off cellular data : Disabling cellular data when the battery is low helps conserve power by preventing background app refresh and limiting network connectivity.



Setting Up the Battery Level Trigger

In addition to the Low Power Mode automation, you’ll want to create another automation that activates Low Power Mode when the battery level falls below 10%. This ensures that your iPhone automatically enters power-saving mode when the battery is critically low, even if you forget to manually enable Low Power Mode. Here’s how to set it up:

Create a new automation in the Shortcuts app.

Set the trigger to activate when the battery level drops below 10%.

Add an action to turn on Low Power Mode.

Reverting Settings When Charging

To ensure that your iPhone returns to its normal settings once it’s charged, you’ll need to set up automations to revert the changes made when Low Power Mode is turned off or when the iPhone is connected to a charger. Here’s how:

Create an automation that triggers when Low Power Mode is turned off.

Add actions to re-enable AirDrop, disable Do Not Disturb, and turn on cellular data.

Create another automation that triggers when the iPhone is connected to a charger.

Add an action to disable Low Power Mode.

These automations ensure that your iPhone reverts to its normal settings once it’s charged, allowing you to use all its features without any limitations.

Manual Override for Cellular Data

In some cases, you may need to use cellular data while your iPhone is in super low power mode. To accommodate this, you can manually enable cellular data through the settings app without disabling the entire super low power mode setup. This provides flexibility and allows you to use cellular data when necessary, while still conserving battery life in other areas.

Testing and Verifying the Setup

Once you’ve completed the setup process, it’s crucial to test the automations to ensure they work as expected. Manually trigger the low battery level automation by letting your iPhone’s battery drain below 10% and verify that Low Power Mode is activated and the specified settings are adjusted accordingly. Similarly, connect your iPhone to a charger and check if Low Power Mode is disabled and the settings revert to their normal state.

By thoroughly testing your super low power mode setup, you can be confident that your iPhone will conserve battery life when needed and return to its normal functionality when charged.

Conclusion

Setting up a super low power mode on your iPhone using the Shortcuts app is an effective way to extend your device’s battery life. By automating the activation of Low Power Mode and adjusting settings like AirDrop, Do Not Disturb, and cellular data, you can significantly reduce battery drain during critical moments.

Remember to create automations that revert these changes when your iPhone is charged, ensuring that you can use all its features without limitations. With this setup in place, you can enjoy longer battery life and have peace of mind knowing that your iPhone is optimized for power conservation when it matters most.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



