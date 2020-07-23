WoodBugria automatic watch combines wood and modern technology

Watch makers and designers at WoodBugria have created and launched a new automatic watch via Kickstarter combining traditional woodworking techniques with modern mechanical watch technology. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about its unique design and wooden components.

Early bird pledges are now available from roughly $500 offering a 38% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during December 2020.

“This is a watch which combines of steel and wood. The wood-themed watches on the market are usually full-wood watches or wood with a small amount of metal. We feel that small part of wood is enough as an embellishment. It is as expensive as the yacht you see. Sport cars, adding wood as the decoration, looking goood. Woodbugria is a work of art based on traditional woodworking techniques.”

“We have been making watches for many years. We have seen different functions movements. This movement was first introduced in the market in the recent years. We feel that the design and the function of this movement is gorgeous.”

Source : Kickstarter

