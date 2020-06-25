CleanFreak automatic toothbrush hits Kickstarter from $99

A new automatic toothbrush that is capable of brushing your teeth in just 30 seconds has launched via Kickstarter. Offering a new and innovative way to keep your teeth clean and reduce the possibility of gum disease. The unique brush head cleans each tooth individually and has been designed to “eliminate plaque meticulously”. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design and brushing technique. Early bird pledges are available from $99, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during February 2021.

“We’re a meticulous, conscientious and detail-oriented group of clean freaks who learned the dangers of plaque and incorrect brushing, and decided we had to do something about it. We’ve been working together for 5 years to translate our love for all things super-clean to teeth and gums. The result is an oral-health solution that’s easy-to-use, comfortable and most importantly, effective. And after lots of tweaking and perfecting, we’re finally ready to share it with you all.

We believe in supporting healthy habits and healthy lifestyles, and our goal is to make these habits easy to integrate into the daily routine. We’re committed to promoting oral health and keeping things clean- that’s why we created CleanFreak.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals