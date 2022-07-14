Customize clothing and fabrics with the HTVRONT automatic heat press

If you are interested in customizing your clothing or making new interesting garments for your own use or to sell to customers you may be interested in a new automatic heat press which makes it easy to transfer your designs to fabric. If you would like to customize fabric materials you might be interested in a new heat press called the HTVRONT.

The heat transfer method of customizing articles of clothing and other materials is a popular way to add original decorations and designs to T-shirts, tablecloths, canvas and any other fabrics. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $450,000 with still 37 days still remaining thanks to over 2,800 backers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $168 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HTVRONT Auto Heat Press, is an iron-on press bringing you a brand new heat transfer experience. It’s equipped with an automatic pressing system that improves upon traditional manual presses. With its stylish appearance, intuitive operation, and advanced features, the creative process becomes effortless. Conventional heat presses, tend to be bulky, unrefined, and challenging to use. Many also suffer from uneven heating and pressure, resulting in incomplete transfer patterns and a poor user experience.”

Automatic heat press

If the HTVRONT campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the HTVRONT automatic heat press project play the promotional video below.

“HTVRONT offers you the most efficient heat transfer experience with the automatic pressure exertion and exceptional heating engine. Whether you’re a crafter or a small business owner, heat pressing will be more enjoyable with HTVRONT. Auto Heat pressing is now possible! With user experience as its primary concern, HTVRONT has eliminated the most annoying press-to-lock step. It’s a plug-to-use device with no assembly required. Just place your design, set the time and temp, and click the “Start” button, all your creative ideas become reality fast.”

“Whether you’re going to embellish a thin napkin or thick canvas bag, HTVRONT will take care of the heating pressure for you. With its advanced pressure system, it automatically applies pressure to materials with thicknesses up to 2.5 cm. Thus, you do not have to test the pressure repeatedly for various items and vinyl materials, which is super convenient and saves hassles.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the automatic heat press, jump over to the official HTVRONT crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

