Auto Chess launches on PlayStation 5 March 30, 2021



Auto Chess Season 11 commences on March 28th 2021, and when the game arrives on the PlayStation 5 later this month on March 30th 2021. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the PlayStation 5 version of Auto Chess which features DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

“Let’s talk about the DualSense controller first. We realised that the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback would allow us to give an extra punch to those well-deserved moments of celebration. Star up a chess piece, win a battle, defeat an enemy player: the thrill from performing a successful move or game-finishing victory will be boosted by a corresponding jolt from the DualSense. “

“Following the launch of the PS5 version of Auto Chess, the latest Season and Chess Pass will launch on March 28. Season 11 brings fresh challenges and epic implications for your performance on the leaderboard. Forge ahead through Season 11 and improve your rank to qualify for the Global Finals commencing at the end of 2021.”

Source : PlayStation blog

