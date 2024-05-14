Aurora Supercomputer Ranks Fastest for AI with 1.012 exaflops of computational power

The Aurora Supercomputer, a collaborative endeavor by Intel, Argonne National Laboratory, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has shattered the exascale barrier, achieving an astounding 1.012 exaflops of computational power. This remarkable feat positions Aurora as the world’s fastest AI system dedicated to open science, with an impressive 10.6 AI exaflops. The implications of this breakthrough are far-reaching, as the Aurora Supercomputer is poised to accelerate scientific discovery across various domains, including climate science, particle physics, and drug discovery, by leveraging the power of generative AI models.

Aurora Supercomputer Specifications : Compute Blades: 10,624

Intel Xeon CPU Max Series Processors: 21,248

Intel Data Center GPU Max Series Units: 63,744

HPE Slingshot Fabric Endpoints: 84,992

Exaflops: 1.012 (overall), 10.6 (AI-specific)

Nodes Utilized: 9,234 (87% of the system)

HPL Benchmark: Second place

HPCG Benchmark: Third place at 5,612 TF/s

Allowing Scientific Breakthroughs

The Aurora Supercomputer’s unparalleled performance is made possible by its state-of-the-art hardware components. With 10,624 compute blades, each equipped with Intel Xeon CPU Max Series Processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series Units, the system features a total of 21,248 CPUs and 63,744 GPUs. The interconnectivity of these components is assistd by 84,992 HPE Slingshot Fabric Endpoints, ensuring seamless communication and data transfer within the system.

To put Aurora’s capabilities into perspective, it achieved second place in the HPL Benchmark and third place in the HPCG Benchmark, delivering an impressive 5,612 TF/s. These benchmarks demonstrate the system’s ability to tackle complex computational problems efficiently and accurately. By using 9,234 nodes, representing 87% of the system’s total capacity, Aurora showcases its scalability and potential for handling even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads.

Driving Innovation through Open Ecosystems and Developer Resources

The success of the Aurora Supercomputer highlights the importance of open ecosystems in driving AI-accelerated HPC. Intel’s oneAPI and the Unified Acceleration Foundation (UXL) play crucial roles in fostering collaboration and innovation within the scientific community. These initiatives provide researchers and developers with the tools and frameworks necessary to harness the full potential of the Aurora Supercomputer and other advanced computing systems.

Furthermore, Intel’s Tiber Developer Cloud offers a platform for enterprises and developers to access new hardware platforms and service capabilities. This access enables them to innovate and optimize AI models, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in various fields of research and industry. As technology continues to evolve, future advancements like Intel’s next-generation GPU, code-named Falcon Shores, promise to further enhance AI and HPC capabilities, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration and discovery.

Empowering Researchers and Organizations

The Aurora Supercomputer’s groundbreaking performance and dedication to open science make it an invaluable tool for researchers and organizations seeking to leverage the power of AI and HPC. By understanding the capabilities and potential applications of this innovative technology, stakeholders can better appreciate its transformative impact on scientific discovery and innovation.

While the pricing and availability of the Aurora Supercomputer are tailored to meet the specific needs of large-scale research institutions and enterprises, interested parties can engage with Intel or HPE to explore deployment options. As the demand for advanced computational power continues to grow, the Aurora Supercomputer stands as a testament to the incredible potential of collaborative efforts in pushing the boundaries of AI and HPC, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.



