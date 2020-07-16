Audi SQ7 and SQ8 TFSI models unveiled

Audi has unveiled some new petrol versions of its high end SUVs, the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 TFSI, both cars are powered by a 4.0 litre biturbo TFSI engine.

The new 4.0 litre engine comes with 507 PS which is around 500 horsepower and this fives these new SUVs a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.1 seconds.

As luxuriously accommodating as ever, and now even more accelerative – Audi is underlining the already bold performance element of the SQ7 and SQ8 SUVs by equipping them with a new TFSI engine. The new high-tech biturbo V8, which replaces the original eight-cylinder TDI, introduces even more power and quickens the pair off the mark, and it does so under the auspices of sophisticated efficiency aids including cylinder on demand (COD) technology. Adaptive S-specific air suspension and all-wheel-steering are the talented supporting cast for the new engine, which in the UK can also be combined in both models with an exceptionally inclusive Vorsprung specification.

“Petrol engines are becoming increasingly prevalent in the high performance SUV segment on the strength of the great efficiency gains made in recent years, and we are acknowledging that trend with these upgraded models,” says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “By equipping the SQ7 and SQ8 with a new TFSI unit which enables them to break through the 500PS barrier for the first time and deliver even more stirring performance we are ensuring that they remain firmly rooted among the front runners in the pack.”

You can find out more details about the new Audi SQ7 and SQ8 SUVs over at Audi at the link below. Prices for the SQ7 start at £78,000 and the Audi SQ8 starts at £83,000.

Source Audi

