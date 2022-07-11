Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition unveiled

Audi has unveiled a special edition of their RS7, the Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition, and just 23 units of the car will be made

The new Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car and it features a 4.0-liter TFSI with 591 horsepower.

The most powerful expression of the Audi Sportback showcases a striking silhouette style equipped with a distinctive collection of Audi exclusive components. The exterior is painted in the exclusive Mamba Black pearl effect that presents as a sophisticated bold black paint with undertones of blue.

An exterior Carbon optic package reinforces the exclusive model’s pinnacle performance position and extends to a Black optic exterior including Black Audi rings and badges, Carbon exterior mirrors, front spoiler, and rear diffuser elements. Shod with 22” 5 V-spoke gloss anthracite wheels wrapped in 285/30 ZR22 summer performance tires, the exclusive edition evokes aggressive performance cues. Standard Audi laser lights supplement the LED high beam headlights for the driver by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead and can be identified by a blue light signature in the headlight housing.

