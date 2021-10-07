Audi R8 V10 performance RWD unveiled

Audi is launching a new version of its R8 supercar, the Audi R8 V10 performance RWD and the car will be available in both coupe and convertible models.

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD comes with 570 PS and the car will have a top speed of 204 miles per hour.

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) is the sporty new cutting edge of serial rear-wheel drive sportscars from Audi. “The Audi R8 V10 RWD really struck a chord with customers right from the start with its rear-wheel drive derived from the R8 LMS racecar and its unfiltered dynamics. Now it has 30 PS and 10 Nm more, taking the driving experience to a whole new level,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. The base versions of both models, the R8 V10 quattro and the R8 V10 RWD as a Coupé and Spyder, will be replaced by the new performance models. This puts the R8 model range more firmly in the top position.

This mid-mounted engine sportscar leaves others in the dust, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (3.8 seconds for the Spyder) with a top speed of 204mph (203mph for the Spyder). The crown jewel of the new R8 is the renowned naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 FSI motor with unparalleled sound, lightning-fast reaction and incredible liveliness. In the R8 V10 performance, the engine has an output of 570 PS and delivers up to 550 Nm of torque, which it distributes to its rear wheels with its seven-gear S tronic. That’s 10 Nm more torque than the Audi R8 V10 RWD. A mechanical limited slip differential distributes the torque ideally based on the driving situation, ensuring prime traction even when the roads are wet. As with all R8s, the body is built of aluminium using the Audi Space Frame (ASF) design, with large parts made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The Coupé version of the R8 V10 performance RWD thus weighs a mere 1,590kg, with the Spyder version weighing in at 1,695kg.

Pricing for the new Audi R8 V10 performance RWD starts at £126,885 for the coupe and £135,575 for the spyder.

Source Audi

