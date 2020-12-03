2021 Audi R8 RWD Panther edition debuts

Audi has unveiled a new version of its iconic R8 sports car for 2021. The car is the 2021 R8 Panther edition and is limited to only 30 units for the US market. The Panther edition has unique trim details, including 20-inch milled wheels in matte black with red trim.

Audi says the first units available will be in the R8 RWD model line, which implies that all-wheel-drive versions could come later, but that is unclear. The vehicle is equipped with a bunch of special content, including a full leather black interior with crimson red stitching, racing shell seats in Crimson red leather with power height, and a manual fore/aft adjustment.

The car also has a sport exhaust system and black badges along with carbon fiber mirror housings. The car has LED headlights and taillights, the Audi virtual cockpit, and a high-end Bang & Olufsen audio system. The V-10 engine produces 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, with the car reaching 60 mph and 3.6 seconds. All versions of the car are painted in an exclusive Panther Black crystal effect paint.

