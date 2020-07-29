Audi is digitizing vehicle taillights with the its next-generation OLED technology

Audi is using its next generation OLED technology in its cars, the car maker has already rolled out the technology to the new Audi Q5 and it is also coming to more vehicles.

This new technology is designed to improve road safety and they lights can display warnings signs and animated effects to notify the user behind.

In the new Q5, Audi has implemented a proximity detection feature for the versions using digital OLED taillights. When another road user approaches a stationary Q5 from the rear within less than two meters, all the OLED segments light up. When the Q5 starts to move, it returns to the original light signature. This is just an initial example of the automobile’s car-to-x communication with its surroundings. Subject to legislative approval, predefined warning symbols are conceivable in the future as well. The development and approval of the first dynamic turn signals is a good example of Audi’s effective engagement in collaborating with approval authorities. The developers present potential technologies and then adapt them as needed – which facilitates the homologation and approval of new ideas and concepts. Audi also shaped the developments around the digital OLEDs in advance in a way that made legislative approval possible for the Q5 in spite of differences in taillight design. Thus, the roads are becoming safer with lighting technology from Audi.

