Audi A6 e-tron concept shown off at Milan design week

The new Audi A6 e-tron concept was made official back in April and now Audi is showing the car off at the Milan Design week.

The event takes place between the 5th and 10th of September and Audi are also showing off the Q4 e-tron and RS e-tron GT.

Marcel Wanders, who made a name for himself as a designer with his iconic work Knotted Chair, is also responsible for the design of the Audi City Lab, which has taken up residence in Milan at Via della Spiga 26. One part of the Amsterdam-based studio’s installation “Enlightening the Future” is the Poliform Lounge. The Italian company develops furniture systems and interior design accessories that blend into architecture perfectly. In this unique atmosphere, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Audi A6 e-tron concept, a high-tech all-electric sedan with two electric motors, 350 kW of power, and 800-volt technology for particularly fast charging. “Design and Audi are simply inseparably linked. The Audi A6 e-tron concept and the Audi RS e-tron GT, which will also be on display, are two outstanding examples of the perfect combination of highly emotional design, fascinating lighting systems, and cutting-edge technology,” said Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi Brand.

You can find out more details about the Audi A6 e-tron and also the Milan Design week at the link below.

Source Audi

