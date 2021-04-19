Audi A6 e-tron concept unveiled

Audi has unveiled its latest electric concept car,the Audi A6 e-tron concept and this new EV will come with a range of up to 435 miles.

The Audi A6 e-tron concept will be able to charge from 5 to 80% in under 25 minutes and it comes with Audi’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) which is being developed with Porsche.

Sporting the Audi A6 emblem, the concept car underscores its place in the brand’s luxury-class model series. This model has represented the brand in one of the world’s highest-volume segments since 1968 – initially, and until 1994, as the Audi 100. First the Sedan, Avant, and allroad, then later the Sportback – which was introduced as the A7 – rounded out the model family. An electrified drive system already has a long tradition in the Audi A6 – after a full hybrid version that was released back in 2011, the current Audi A6 TFSIe made its debut in 2019 with a plug-in hybrid drive and an electric range of up to 91 kilometers (WLTP).

Unlike the latter, however, the Audi A6 e-tron concept being exhibited at the Auto Shanghai 2021 show relies exclusively on electric power, based on the future PPE platform developed under Audi’s leadership. At the same time, it also represents an entirely new design concept – the only thing it has in common with the current A6 are its dimensions. The 4.96-meter-long, 1.96-meter-wide, and 1.44-meter-high body is designed as a Sportback, and its lines are an obvious reflection of the systematic advancement of Audi’s current design language.

You can find out more details about the new Audi A6 e-tron concept over at Audi at the link below, the company plans to have 20 pure electric models available by 2025.

Source Audi

