Tux Penguin ATX motherboard printed PCB artwork

Electronic specialist Ian Dunn has returned to Kickstarter for a 7th time to launch his new Tux Penguin printed ATX motherboard. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique piece of hardware which is now available at limited time prices and only requires you to install memory and provide a USB-C power supply. Early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $165 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates).

“rinted circuit boards are usually designed to be functional and reliable. They are placed inside of a plastic or metal case where they are taken for granted and their beauty is rarely appreciated. The Tux Penguin ATX Motherboard is a motherboard that is intended to go anywhere except the inside of a case. Technically, it meets all of the specifications of an ATX motherboard, but it’s anything but a motherboard.

It’s a one of a kind printed circuit board art piece. It’s not a re-purposed motherboard, nor does it process or store any data. Yet, it has all the usual peripheral ports that a motherboard should have. Most importantly, it looks cool. Tux Penguin, the mascot of Linux is hand drawn with gold plated copper circuit board traces.”

Tux Penguin ATX motherboard

If the Tux Penguin crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Tux Penguin printed ATX motherboard project check out the promotional video below.

“The Tux Penguin ATX motherboard ships fully assembled and ready to go. It can be hung on a wall or sit on a desk. You can mount it inside of an ATX case, but what is the fun of electronics hidden inside of a case? All it needs is a USB-C Power supply. DDR-4 ram is not included. Hidden under each heat sink is an array of LED’s to add a splash of color. Red, green, blue or no light can be selected for each heat sink with a press of a button. The motherboard is made from tough FR-4 PCB material. Tux Penguin is drawn in gold plated copper PCB traces. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the printed ATX motherboard, jump over to the official Tux Penguin crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

