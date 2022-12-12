Magnilink 360 PRO magnetic USB-C charging cable

The Magnilink 360 PRO is a new magnetic charging cable launched by Kickstarter this month offering a selection of different charging connections that can be quickly interchanged for different devices depending on your needs. Created to provide users with the “ultimate charging system”. The Magnilink 360 PRO consists of three connections in the form of a USB-C, micro USB and Apple Lightning connector allowing you to charge a wide variety of different devices as required.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $37 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“To create the Magnilink 360 PRO, we took our best-selling charger, the Magnilink 360 MAXX, and made it even Better, even Faster, and even Stronger. Magnilink 360 PRO has been expertly designed and perfected for all your charging needs. With a new and improved 100W warp charge speed thanks to Power Delivery Technology, Magnilink 360 PRO charges all of your devices, including your laptop, at full power, with absolutely no power loss. Being data transfer and car sync compatible, the 360 PRO ticks all the boxes to become the best charger ever created.”

Magnetic USB-C charging cable

“With strong N-52 grade magnets, Magnilink 360 PRO guarantees a powerful and secure connection combined with lightning-fast charging speed. Every step of our campaign has been carefully planned out to ensure that everything runs smoothly. There are no risks involved with the Magnilink 360 PRO. The product has been tested during the last months and is now ready for mass production.”

With the assumption that the Magnilink 360 PRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Magnilink 360 PRO magnetic USB-C charging cable project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the magnetic USB-C charging cable, jump over to the official Magnilink 360 PRO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





