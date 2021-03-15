ATtiny Flasher open hardware flashing tool for the Atmel ATtiny

A new project soon to be available via the Crowd Supply website has been unveiled this week in the form of the ATtiny Flasher, an open hardware flashing tool specifically designed for the Atmel ATtiny.

“ATtiny Flasher is a handy device that allows you to use your favorite IDEs and debugging tools when developing for the ATtiny microcontroller. Enjoy the classic Arduino development experience while working with bare metal. Whether you’re a design engineer, a hobbyist, or someone who’s just getting started programming MCUs, ATtiny Flasher can help you get from a great idea to a great implementation—without having to port your code to its intended platform when you’re done.”

Specifications and features of the ATtiny Flasher include:

– Flash ATtiny85, ATtiny45, ATtiny25, and ATtiny13 via breadboard or onboard header

– Flash the entire Atmega MCU family using the ISP header

– Flash using Arduino IDE, Platformio, or any other IDE of your choice

– Two configurable power rails, either 3.3 V or 5 V

– Six GPIO “weak” LEDs

– Three flash-status LEDs

– Onboard OLED screen connected to target MCU as a live terminal

– Streams serial data to the host PC as if it were connected directly to the target MCU. (Yes, serial on ATtiny. Even ATtiny13!)

– A buffer IC between target and host MCUs only connects the two while flashing

– Open hardware driven by open source software

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime you can register your interest by jumping over to the official object holding page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

