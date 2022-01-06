Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED unveiled at CES

Asus has unveiled a new range of notebooks at CES 2022 and this includes the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which comes with a 17.3-inch 2.5k touchscreen display.

The 17.3 inch display on the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold can be folsed in the middle to create two 12.5 inch displays.

Incredible unfolds: ASUS has worked closely with Intel and BOE Technology Group to unleash Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. The boundary-pushing design offers two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920×1280 displays. Combined with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth® keyboard and touchpad, the folding design provides the versatility of multiple modes — PC, Laptop, Tablet, On-Screen Keyboard, Book and Extend.

For immersive entertainment, the PANTONE® Validated, foldable OLED touchscreen — which is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care and has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut — is accompanied by Dolby Vision®[1] HDR for ultravivid picture quality along with Dolby Atmos®1 immersive audio and a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified sound system.

You can find out more details about the new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED over at Asus at the link below it will launch later this year, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals